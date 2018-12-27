AUGUSTA — A Windsor man pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic violence stalking, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft for allegedly entering a Winthrop woman’s home and sending her text messages claiming he had naked photographs of her that he could put on the internet.

Jesse L. Gray, 43, was indicted last week on those charges, and a charge of burglary. On Thursday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, he pleaded guilty to all charges, other than the burglary charge that was dismissed.

Jesse L. Gray

On Sept. 1, a Winthrop couple awoke in their residence at 4 a.m. to find Gray inside the home, yelling at them, according to the state’s prosecutor in the case, Assistant District Attorney Michael Madigan. Gray also allegedly took an insurance card belonging to the woman.

Madigan, citing testimony from Winthrop Police officer Paul Ferland, also said there had been an ongoing series of text messages between the woman and Gray. Some texts from Gray indicated he had taken naked photographs of the woman, and could place them on the internet. Madigan said there was no indication he actually had done so.

Gray was on probation for a previous domestic violence-related charge involving the same victim at the time he broke into the couple’s home Sept. 1.

His probation was revoked in court Thursday.

Sentencing of Gray was delayed until Jan. 10. He continues to be held without bail.

His attorney, Elizabeth Gray, proposed he be released on personal recognizance, or bail, until sentencing. She said he would be willing to wear an ankle bracelet monitor to track his movements if released.

She said he has a benign tumor, pressing against his spinal chord for which he has been unable to obtain medical attention while in jail. She said he wants to have an outpatient procedure done so he’ll no longer be in pain, and also wanted time before going to jail to re-home his dog and secure his belongings.

Madigan objected to the proposal to allow bail for Gray, noting that Gray’s prior history included a domestic violence assault against the same victim April 4, as well as domestic violence assault against another victim.

“The conduct alleged here in the new case is of significant public safety concern over ongoing conduct,” Madigan said. “There doesn’t seem to be any barriers he recognizes, or even adheres to, so we’d object” to bail.

Judge Valerie Stanfill said she was not going to release Gray, so he’d remain held without bail. She said it would be up to the correctional facility to see that Gray has appropriate medical care.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: