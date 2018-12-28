LEWISTON — At least five people were hurt Thursday night in a brawl on Birch Street following a candlelight vigil downtown.

Police said the injured suffered mostly bumps, cuts and a possible broken nose in the 8:45 p.m. scrap at Birch and Blake streets.

Witnesses reported seeing large groups of people, some of them armed with baseball bats, squaring off in the street.

When police arrived, some of the combatants fled in a car while others remained at the scene, a few of them bleeding.

Police quickly called for a pair of ambulances, although most of the injured refused medical treatment.

One man said the brawl erupted shortly after a candlelight vigil had been held in the area in memory of Donald Giusti, the 38-year-old killed in a similar brawl near Kennedy Park in June.

No one has been charged in Giusti’s death.

It appeared the gathering was wrapping up when some of those in attendance began arguing with another group of people. The fighting began shortly after.

Police remained at the scene at about 9:15 p.m., speaking with witnesses and beginning an investigation. Officers said no charges had been filed.

