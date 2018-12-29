KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams scored 25 points and went 10 of 11 from the floor to lead a strong shooting performance for No. 3 Tennessee in a 96-53 blowout of Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Tennessee (11-1) shot a season-high 63.8 percent (37 of 58), aided by 12 dunks. The Volunteers were shooting above 70 percent for much of the game before missing seven of their last eight attempts.

(5) KANSAS 86, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63: Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and the Jayhawks (11-1) cruised to a win over the Eagles (6-7) in Lawrence, Kansas.

(6) NEVADA 86, UTAH 71: Caleb Martin scored a career-high 33 points, Jordan Caroline added 17, and the Wolf Pack (13-0) beat the Utes (6-6) in Salt Lake City.

(8) MICHIGAN STATE 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 60: Cassius Winston matched a career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, leading the Spartans (11-2) to win over the Huskies (7-6) in East Lansing, Michigan.

(16) KENTUCKY 71, LOUISVILLE 58: Tyler Herro had a career-high 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and the Wildcats (10-2) beat the Cardinals (9-4) in Louisville, Kentucky.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) STANFORD 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 43: Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift the Cardinal (10-1) past the Matadors (6-8) in Stanford, California. Alanna Smith added 14 points for the Cardinal.

(11) OREGON STATE 92, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 52: Mikayla Pivec had a perfect day shooting, scoring a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, and the Beavers (10-2) knocked down 16 3-pointers to roll past the Roadrunners (4-8) in Corallis, Oregon.

