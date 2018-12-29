WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 shots Saturday to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1, ending a season-high five-game losing streak.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski scored in his debut with the Wild, and Charlie Coyle and Eric Fehr also scored. Zach Parise had two assists.

Patrik Laine scored on the power play for his 24th goal of the season for Winnipeg, and his first point in five games. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 21 saves for the Central Division-leading Jets.

Winnipeg has lost two straight for the second time this season. Calgary defeated the Jets 4-1 on Thursday. Coincidentally, the earlier skid was also against Calgary and Minnesota in late November.

The Wild were 0-4-1 in the last five games, with only five goals during the stretch. Dubnyk had been pulled in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday after letting in three goals on 10 shots.

DEVILS 2, HURRICANES 0: Rookie goalie MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots for his first shutout and Pavel Zacha scored a short-handed goal as New Jersey won at Newark, New Jersey.

It was the second straight victory for Blackwood, giving the Devils their first two-game winning streak since Nov. 13-15. Andy Greene added an empty-netter to seal the win.

Curtis McElhinney made 28 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost four of their last five.

Zacha broke a scoreless deadlock with 36 seconds left in the second period. He poked the puck away from Justin Faulk of Carolina and sped into the Hurricanes’ zone. McElhinney made the initial stop.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KINGS 1: Malcolm Subban stopped 30 shots to help Vegas win at Los Angeles, ending the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

William Carrier, Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny each scored as the Golden Knights improved to 6-1-3 in their last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick finished with 27 saves.

SHARKS 7, OILERS 4: Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson each scored twice, and San Jose won at Edmonton. Alberta.

Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight.

Connor McDavid had two goals, and Caleb Jones and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have lost a season-high five straight.

