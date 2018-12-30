ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Iggy Brazdeikis scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 2 Michigan eventually pulled away for a 74-52 victory over Binghamton on Sunday.

The Wolverines (13-0) led just 46-43 before a 19-4 run put the game away. Jordan Poole scored 18 points, and Zavier Simpson had two points, nine rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

Chancellor Barnard led the Bearcats (4-10) with 14 points. This was the highest-ranked opponent in the history of the Binghamton program.

The Bearcats played a zone defense that all but conceded shots for Michigan from around the free throw line. The Wolverines repeatedly misfired from that area and finished the game 19 of 45 from inside the arc.

But Michigan went 11 of 18 from 3-point range. Poole made a career-high six shots from long distance, and Brazdeikis made all three of his attempts.

Isaiah Livers scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Wolverines. Michigan has won 27 of its last 28 games, with the only loss coming in last season’s national title game against Villanova.

WOMEN

(2) NOTRE DAME 95, LEHIGH 68: Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19, and Notre Dame Coach Muffet McGraw earned her 900th career victory as the Fighting Irish (12-1) beat Lehigh (8-3) at South Bend, Indiana.

McGraw, now 900-272 overall, is 812-231 in her 32nd season at Notre Dame, where she won NCAA titles in 2001 and last season. Her first coaching victory came at Lehigh, where the Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native and former Saint Joseph’s point guard was 88-41 in five seasons beginning in 1982-83. She is the ninth Division I women’s basketball coach to reach 900 victories.

Mary Clougherty scored 14 points, while Camryn Buhr and Emma Grothaus had 11 each and Gena Grundhoffer added 10 for Sue Troyan’s Mountain Hawks.

(8) MISSISSIPPI STATE 104, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 36: Bre’Amber Scott scored 21 points, Anriel Howard added 16 and host Mississippi State (12-1) blew past Louisiana-Lafayette (2-9).

Teaira McCowan added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs. Jordan Danberry scored 12 points and Xaria Wiggins had 10.

(9) N.C. STATE 75, DAVIDSON 45: Aislinn Konig scored 17 points and the Wolfpack (13-0) rode a strong second-half defensive performance to a win over Davidson (6-7) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

DD Rogers sparked the Wolfpack with a pair of blocked shots in the third quarter, when N.C. State caused Davidson to miss 12 of 13 field goal attempts over a 9-minute stretch to turn a 30-27 deficit into a 19-point lead.

(10) TENNESSEE 84, BELMONT 76: Evina Westbrook scored 20 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the Volunteers (11-1) held off visiting Belmont (7-4).

Belmont gave the Vols all they could handle, rallying from an 18-point first-half deficit to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter.

But Tennessee managed to hit enough shots down the stretch to avoid the upset in the first meeting between the in-state programs since 1979.

HARVARD 85, (14) CALIFORNIA 79: Katie Benzan scored 19 points and Sydney Skinner made four free throws in the last 19.5 seconds as Harvard (7-6) outscored the Golden Bears 8-1 in the final 45 seconds to pull out the win at California (9-2).

It was the second time Harvard beat a ranked Pac-12 team on its home court – in 1998 the Crimson beat top-seeded Stanford in the NCAA Tournament as a 16-seed.

(20) MICHIGAN STATE 84, (16) IOWA 70: Nia Clouden scored 27 points, Jenna Allen had 17 rebounds, both career highs, and Michigan State (11-1) pulled away to a home win over Iowa (9-2) in the Big Ten Conference opener.

The one-two punch for the Spartans offset a 30-point, 14-rebound outing for Megan Gustafson, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes.

