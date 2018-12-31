HARTFORD, Conn. — Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham took command early Monday and went on to a 77-56 men’s basketball victory against the University of Southern Maine in the consolation game of the Trinity College Holiday Invitational.

The Devils (4-8) opened a 32-19 halftime lead and never were threatened by the Huskies (3-8).

Cincinnati linebacker Malik Clements, left, grabs Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis during the first half of Cincinnati's 35-31 victory Monday in the Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

Christian McCue scored 14 points for USM, hitting three 3-pointers.

(4) VIRGINIA 100, MARSHALL 64: Kyle Guy made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points, and Virginia (12-0) beat Marshall (7-6) at Charlottesville, Virginia, giving Tony Bennett his 300th career coaching win.

UCLA: Steve Alford was fired in his sixth season as coach, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty. UCLA is 7-6 and in danger of missing the NCAA tournament

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SPRINGFIELD 58, BATES 43: Emily Jacques had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Pride (7-4) over the Bobcats (3-4) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Ariana Dalia had 10 points and Melanie Binkhorst nine for Bates.

RUTGERS 73, (4) MARYLAND 65: Stasha Carey scored 18 points, Ciani Cryor had 12 points and 11 assists, and Rutgers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) used exceptional rebounding to upset Maryland (12-1, 1-1) at College Park, Maryland.

(8) BAYLOR 98, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 37: Lauren Cox scored 17 points for Baylor (9-1) against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (6-7) at Waco, Texas.

MICHIGAN 76, (12) MINNESOTA 60: Hallie Thome and Amy Dilk scored 14 points apiece, Deja Church added 13 and Michigan (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) beat Minnesota (12-1, 1-1) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(17) GONZAGA 79, PEPPERDINE 54: Zykera Rice matched her career high of 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and Gonzaga (13-1, 2-0 West Coast) rolled to a ninth straight win, beating Pepperdine (7-5, 1-1) at Malibu, California.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, SAINT ANSELM 3: Nick O’Connor scored twice to lead the Mules (5-2-2) over the Hawks (7-8) at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Robert Cerepak and Quinn O’Doyle also scored for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

LAKE FOREST 3, BOWDOIN 2: Sydney Simone scored twice as the Foresters (7-3-3) defeated the Polar Bears (0-8-1) at Brunswick.

Miranda Bell and Tala Glass scored for Bowdoin.

FOOTBALL

MILITARY BOWL: Michael Warren ran for a career-high 166 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left at Annapolis, Maryland, to carry Cincinnati (11-2) past Virginia Tech (6-7) 35-31, ending the Hokies’ run of 25 consecutive winning seasons.

SUN BOWL: Cameron Scarlett scored on a 1-yard run and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a second score to lead Stanford (9-4) to a 14-13 victory against Pittsburgh (7-7) at El Paso, Texas.

REDBOX BOWL: Justin Herbert shook off a sluggish day and threw a touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell in the fourth quarter, and Oregon (9-4) held on after Michigan State (7-6) botched a fake field-goal attempt for a 7-6 victory at Santa Clara, California.

LIBERTY BOWL: Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State (7-6) defeated Missouri (8-5) 38-33 at Memphis, Tennessee.

