WASHINGTON — Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists, Viktor Arvidsson and Rocco Grimaldi each added a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators scored four unanswered goals to break their six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Johansen’s seventh goal of the season beat Braden Holtby to tie the score at 3 as the Predators scored three goals in 4:33 to take a 4-3 lead.

The loss broke Washington’s four-game winning streak. They had won 16 of 19.

Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots for the Predators as they ended their longest skid since 2013.

PENGUINS 3, WILD 2: Phil Kessel had a goal and two assists, and Sidney Crosby added a goal and assist as Pittsburgh kept rolling with a win at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Casey DeSmith, who stopped 40 shots to beat Minnesota on Dec. 20, made 31 saves for Pittsburgh, which tied its season high with its fourth straight road win.

Kessel has three points in each of his past three games for the Penguins, who have won eight of 10.

Mikko Koivu scored for the first time in 15 games and Zach Parise added his 17th goal for the Wild.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 1: Robin Lehner made 39 saves against his former team and the Islanders won at Buffalo, New York to move Coach Barry Trotz into fourth place on the NHL’s all-time victory list.

Trotz picked up his 783rd career victory and moved passed Islanders legend Al Arbour on the list.

Nick Leddy, Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders.

Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres.

DEVILS 4, CANUCKS 0: Rookie goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots to earn his second straight shutout and New Jersey won at home.

Blackwood is 3-1 since joining the Devils on Dec. 18th.

Brian Boyle, Miles Wood, Sami Vatanen and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils.

HURRICANES 3, FLYERS 1: Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored and Carolina beat visitng Philadelphia.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots as the Hurricanes.

Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia.

