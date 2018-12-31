ACTON — A Sanford man is facing a felony charge for allegedly leading police on a two-state chase that ended late Sunday after the York County Sheriff’s Office deployed a spike mat and a Maine State Police K-9 unit located the 24-year-old after he fled into the woods.

Christopher Landry was charged with eluding an officer, a Class C felony, and was being held without bail at the York County Jail on Monday night. Police say Landry could face additional charges because he does not have a valid driver’s license and was driving a vehicle he didn’t have permission to use.

Maine State Police from Troop A in Alfred said they received information Sunday that a vehicle had fled into Lebanon from Rochester, New Hampshire, after it failed to stop for Rochester Police. Troopers said they learned the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta and that the operator, identified as Landry, did not have permission to be driving it.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Cpl. James Macdonald observed the vehicle traveling erratically in Lebanon. Macdonald activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, state police said in a social media posting Monday .

Trooper Conner Walton was in the area and joined the pursuit as the Jetta continued toward Acton.

Police said a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to deploy a spike mat, and the vehicle began to slow down but was still operating and at times driving in the opposite lane of the two-lane road.

Macdonald used a procedure known as a precision immobilization technique to stop the vehicle, but the driver ran into the woods.

A perimeter was set up with troopers from Troops A, B, and G joining deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Adam Schmidt and K9 Ibo tracked Landry approximately one mile through woods, into a field across a road, and into another section of woods where the dog found him lying down behind a tree. Police said Landry was cooperative and was taken into custody.

Police said Landry was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was taken to the York County Jail.

