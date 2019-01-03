DOVER-FOXCROFT — Police say the body of a 77-year-old man who had been dead for a few days was found on his front porch by a neighbor.

Police in Dover-Foxcroft did not immediately identify the man on Wednesday.

They say the neighbor noticed the man’s driveway hadn’t been plowed so he plowed it, walked up to the porch and discovered the body.

WCSH-TV reports police are attempting to contact the dead man’s family. Police say the man didn’t appear to have relatives in the area and lived alone.

