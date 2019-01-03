Touting his experience and qualifications, Gov. Janet Mills has renominated Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources, to his post.

The announcement was made Thursday morning via a statetment from the governor’s office. She is also renominating Ann Head as commissioner of Professional and Financial Regulation and Major Gen. Douglas Farnham as commissioner of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

“(Keliher, Head and Farnham) have led their departments ably, are well-respected, and their collective knowledge and decades of experience are incredible assets to our state. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead,” said Mills in the statement.

Many sectors of Maine’s commercial fishering industry lobbied in support of retaining Keliher. The lobster industry, in particular, cited multiple regulatory changes under consideration by federal and regional authorities that could have significant impact on the fishery, and the need for the commissioner to be fully up to speed on those initiatives and their potential impact.

All three commissioners were appointments made by former Gov. Paul LePage. Keliher was appointed in 2012; Head in 2011 and Farnham in 2016. The nominations need to be approved by the Maine Senate.

This story will be updated.

