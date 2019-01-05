One man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Friday night in Steuben, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash on Dyer’s Bay Road killed Joshua Dube, 20, of Milbridge and injured James Jordan, 20, and Joshua Bradley, 21, NewsCenter Maine reported.

The two injured men, whose hometowns were not available, were treated at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth.

