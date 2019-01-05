University of Maine linebackers coach Mike Ryan has been promoted to defensive coordinator of the football team, the school announced Saturday.

Ryan has been an assistant coach with the Black Bears for the past five years and the recruiting coordinator for the last three years. In 2018, he helped guide a defense that allowed 79.2 rushing yards per game – best among the nation’s Football Championship Subdivision teams. Maine’s defense also was fourth in the nation in sacks.

Before coming to Maine, Ryan was a defensive assistant at Trinty College and Bates College. He is a 2011 graduate of UConn.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 61, MAINE 52: The Retrievers (9-7, 1-0 America East) used a 16-4 run late in the game to come from behind and beat the Black Bears (2-14, 0-1) in Catonsville, Maryland.

Brandon Hovarth had nine of his 13 points in the second half for UMBC. Daniel Akin added 12 and Joe Sherburne 10.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Maine. Sergio El Darwich added 12 points and Isaiah White 11.

BATES 81, COLBY 71: Kody Greenhalgh scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half and the Bobcats (3-10, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (9-3, 1-1) in Waterville.

Jeff Spellman and Tom Coyne each had 15 points for Bates. Nick Gilpin added 14.

Matt Hanna scored 25 points for Colby.

TUFTS 87, BOWDOIN 79: Tyler Aronson scored 21 points and the Jumbos (6-8, 1-1 NESCAC) started fast on their way to a win over the Polar Bears (8-4, 1-1) in Brunswick.

Tufts scored the first seven points of the game and led by nine at the half. David Reynolds had 23 points for Bowdoin. Jack Simonds added 20.

SOUTHERN MAINE 85, KEENE STATE 81: Jayvon Pitts-Young gave the Huskies (4-8, 23 Little East) the lead for good with his layup with 2:28 to play in overtime and Christian McCue iced the game with a pair of free throws in the final seconds as they edged the Owls (6-5, 2-2) at Gorham.

Pitts-Young finished with 23 points, while McCue had 19.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 132, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 94: Alex Sikorski had 27 points as the Golden Bears (4-9, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Nor’easters (3-10, 1-3) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Alex Kravchuk scored 23 points for UNE.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, HAMILTON 1: Albert Wascho had a pair of goals, including a short-hander in the third period, and the Polar Bears (5-5-1, 3-3-1 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (5-6-1, 3-3-1) in Clinton, New York.

Graham Rutledge had a goal and two assists for Bowdoin. Ronnie Lestan also scored. Alex Zafonte had 41 saves for the Polar Bears.

AMHERST 6, COLBY 3: Sean Wrenn scored twice in the second period and the Mammoths (5-4-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (5-4-2, 2-4-1) in Waterville.

Justin Grillo scored twice and J.P. Schuhlen had a goal for Colby.

Share

< Previous

Next >