Sen. Susan Collins’ latest commentary in the Portland Press Herald, “Focus on division distracts from progress made by Congress” (Dec. 30), is striking for what it doesn’t say. She briefly mentions the “turbulent surface of political turmoil.” That is an understatement that she should lay at the feet of the president.

And yet, she doesn’t. While this redemptive piece is impressive with its list of broad-based initiatives, the question remains with many independent Maine voters: Why does she not speak out against this president who is destroying our democracy?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Terry J. Dubois is a resident of Milford.

Her op-ed is a clear sign that she will run again in 2020. These are talking points that are well served to donors and political action committees. In the months and years ahead, many voters will ask this question of Sen. Collins. This is the op-ed she should be writing.

It can’t be that she is held captive to a contaminated party, or that she wants to keep her job and is fearful of presidential retaliation, or that it is a simple lack of moral courage, Until we can understand her silence, she does not deserve the trust and confidence of the citizens of Maine.

