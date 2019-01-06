It was deeply disappointing to read the announcement on Page S1 Dec. 30 that you have canceled the Source section of the Maine Sunday Telegram, especially Marina Schauffler’s Sea Change column.

If you believe, as Source Editor Peggy Grodinsky said, that we face critical environmental issues at this moment (perhaps as never before), why ever would you consider dissipating the Source section’s important journalistic focus on climate change and what our state is doing about it?

Source is the first section I go to on Sunday mornings – sometimes the only section I get to on busy days. I hope you reconsider your decision and expand the section instead of retiring it.

Rozanna Patane

York Harbor

