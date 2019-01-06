On first reading about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary win, I became ecstatic, even though much of the media saw it as a flash in the pan.
Now she has, as per the headline on the Dec. 23 Katrina Vanden Heuvel column, proposed an economic incentive that “might just save the world.”
One of my heroes, Bernie Sanders, and many others have endorsed Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” and she is organizing fellow House Democrats to pass corresponding legislation.
Vanden Heuvel writes that “a new Yale survey found that a Green New Deal is supported by a staggering 81 percent of registered voters.” Yes, I am ecstatic!
Eliot Chandler
Augusta
