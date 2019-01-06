ORONO — Jesse Compher had a goal and an assist in the second period Sunday and Boston University went on to a 3-0 victory against the University of Maine in a Women’s Hockey East game at Alfond Arena.

The victory gave BU (9-6-5, 6-5-4) a weekend split after the Black Bears (12-8-1, 5-8-1) won Saturday, 1-0.

Compher set up Sammy Davis for a goal 3:02 into the second period to break a scoreless tie, then scored from Kaleigh Donnelly and Abby Cook just 4:34 later.

Natasza Tarnowski added a goal in the third.

Carly Jackson had 39 saves for Maine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) MICHIGAN 74, (21) INDIANA 63: Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help Michigan (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) build a double-digit lead and the Wolverines held off Indiana (12-3, 3-1) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

KANSAS: The fifth-ranked Jayhawks will be without center Udoka Azubuike for the remainder of the season after an MRI exam revealed the 7-footer tore ligaments in his right hand during practice.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) CONNECTICUT 81, HOUSTON 61: Katie Lou Samuelson had 19 points, Napheesa Collier added 18 and visiting UConn (12-1) rebounded from a rare regular-season loss by beating Houston (6-8) in an American Athletic Conference opener.

(2) NOTRE DAME 76, GEORGIA TECH 55: Jessica Shepard scored 19 points, most on layups, and Notre Dame (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) strengthened its case for No. 1 by overpowering Georgia Tech (11-4, 1-1) at Atlanta.

(3) LOUISVILLE 73, DUKE 51: Arica Carter had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers to help Louisville (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) beat Duke (8-6, 0-2) at Durham, North Carolina.

(5) OREGON 98, WASHINGTON STATE 58: Sabrina Ionescu extended her NCAA record to 15 triple-doubles and Ruthy Hebard scored a career-high 34 points to help Oregon (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) race past Washington State (6-8, 1-2) at Eugene, Oregon.

(6) STANFORD 86, UCLA 80: DiJonai Carrington knocked down a key jumper with 24 seconds left and scored 30 points, Alanna Smith hit consecutive 3-pointers during a key third-quarter burst and Stanford (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12), at home, rallied past scrappy UCLA (9-6, 2-1) in the second half.

(7) MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, (16) KENTUCKY 71: Anriel Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Chloe Bibby added 18 points and Mississippi State (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern) beat Kentucky (14-2, 1-1) at Starkville, Mississippi.

(8) BAYLOR 73, TEXAS TECH 56: Freshman Queen Egbo had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylor (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) followed its victory over top-ranked UConn with a win against Texas Tech (9-4, 0-2) at Lubbock, Texas.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 69: Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 31 points and visiting North Carolina State (2-0 Atlantic Coast) cruised over Boston College (11-4, 0-2), raising its record to 15-0 for the best start in school history.

MISSOURI 66, (10) TENNESSEE 64: Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points and Haley Troup added a career-high 16 as Missouri (13-3, 2-0 Southeastern) edged Tennessee (12-2, 1-1) at Knoxville, Tennessee, for its fifth consecutive victory.

(11) OREGON STATE 78, WASHINGTON 67: Destiny Slocum scored a career-high 30 points, including a career-best tying five 3-pointers, and Oregon State (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12) never trailed against Washington (7-8, 0-3) at Corvallis, Oregon.

ILLINOIS 66, (12) MINNESOTA 62: Brandi Beasley scored 18 points and Illinois (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) closed the game with an 11-2 run to upset Minnesota (12-2, 1-2) at Minneapolis.

(13) TEXAS 70, WEST VIRGINIA 58: Sug Sutton scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Destiny Littleton had three 3-pointers in the pivotal third quarter as Texas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (9-4, 0-2) at Morgantown, West Virginia.

(14) SYRACUSE 75, VIRGINIA TECH 73: Tiana Mangakahia scored 27 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:37 left in overtime, and Syracuse (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) held off Virginia Tech (12-2, 0-2) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

INDIANA 68, (15) MICHIGAN STATE 64: Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to give Indiana (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) a victory over Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) at Bloomington, Indiana.

