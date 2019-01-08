WARREN — The Maine Department of Corrections says a prisoner has died in state custody.

Officials say Raymond Leavitt, 56, of Portland died Tuesday morning at the Maine State Prison. They say state police and the state medical examiner were both notified, which is standard when an inmate dies in prison.

Leavitt was sentenced in May 2014 to a 10-year sentence with no probation for a robbery charge. He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 10, 2022.

A call to the Maine Department of Corrections seeking more information about Leavitt’s death was not returned. The department said in a statement that Leavitt’s death was attended by prison staff, but the statement did not include a cause of death.

Share

< Previous

filed under: