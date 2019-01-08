The federal government shutdown is hampering Maine’s craft brewery industry, as a key federal agency that processes licenses and approves labels for out-of-state sales has been closed during the three-week shutdown.

In York, an expansion of SoMe Brewing Company, York Beach Beer Company, has been halted thanks to a shutdown. Expansions need licensing approval by the federal Tax and Trade Bureau, which is closed, and SoMe’s expansion license was under consideration when the agency shuttered on Dec. 22.

“We are losing a considerable amount of money,” said David Rowland, co-owner of SoMe Brewing. He said he applied for the license shortly after Thanksgiving and expected to be open by now. He said even when the government re-opens, he has no idea how long before his application is processed.

“We are paying for all of the costs to open a new business, but not getting any of the revenue coming in,” Rowland said. “When I’m walking my dog on the beach, people keep asking me, ‘When are you opening up?’ I tell them, ‘I don’t know. Ask the president.”

Heather Sanborn, co-owner of Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland, said because the Tax and Trade Bureau can’t approve new labels for out-of-state sales, that’s preventing them from moving forward with developing new brands for the spring. Sanborn said about 20 percent of their sales are out-of-state, in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, and customers are always looking for new brands and tastes.

“It really hurts our ability to launch these new brands if we can’t sell them out of state,” Sanborn said. “In this business, we have to be constantly innovating, coming up with new recipes and keeping up with customer demands for new products.”

Sean Sullivan, president of the Maine Brewers Guild, said the longer the shutdown lasts, the worse it will be for Maine’s craft brewing industry. Sullivan said new labels can still be brought to market for brands that sell exclusively in-state.

“If the shutdown persists our brewers will be poorly positioned or unable to export any new beers across state lines, and may not be able to expand or grow their business, as they may not have the funding or permits in place to do so,” Sullivan said.

This story will be updated

