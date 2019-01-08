HALLOWELL — Under pressure to get to the bottom of why customers continue to have billing problems with Central Maine Power, state utility regulators decided Tuesday to open a formal investigation of the company’s metering and billing systems and practices.

The decision by the Maine Public Utilities Commission sets in motion a protracted process of legal discovery, technical conferences and public hearings, on a schedule yet to be set.

“Ratepayers need to be able to depend on the accuracy of the bills,” Commission Chairman Mark Vannoy said after outlining the reasons for moving to a full investigation.

On a separate track and as part of a current rate case, the PUC will look further into communications and customer service shortcomings at CMP.

Tuesday’s action comes after the PUC released a long-awaited report just before Christmas that concluded last winter’s cold spell was largely responsible for soaring bills for tens of thousands of customers. But while the eight-month billing and metering systems audit by Liberty Consulting Group called out CMP for its poor response to the flood of complaints, it failed to answer some basic questions, including why problems persist to this day.

And while the majority of complaints are with home accounts, a comment posted Monday by David Hughes, superintendent of the Scarborough Sanitary District, illustrates the breadth of the mystery.

Calling for a full investigation, Hughes wrote: “For over a year now, CMP has been dramatically under-billed the Scarborough Sanitary District’s wastewater treatment facility’s account. Our typical bill prior to this issue was between $7,000 – $10,000 per month. For a year now, our bills have been less then $500/month; That is not a typo. All based on estimates. Despite calls to CMP, PUC and our attorneys, this issue has yet to be resolved. Our most recent bill jumped to $8,000/month which is more realistic but again based on an estimate.”

Calls for a full investigation had been mounting in the days since the Liberty Consulting report was made public. Those voices included CMP Ratepayers Unite, an online customer advocacy group, and the Office of Public Advocate.

CMP said last week that it’s continuing to review billing disputes on a case-by-case basis and will try to help pinpoint the cause of higher-than-expected bills. If a customer also contacts the PUC’s consumer assistance division to challenge a bill amount, CMP won’t try to collect that specific sum, but it will seek payment on the remaining balance.

The PUC also is encouraging customers to pay all undisputed portions of their bills.

A PUC report released Dec. 20 detailed the audit finding, which concluded that skyrocketing electricity bills last winter cannot be blamed on CMP’s new billing and metering system, but the company made the situation worse with its poor response to a flood of customer complaints.

The audit identified “significant gaps” in the rollout of new billing software, noting that lapses in testing and training personnel resulted in errors that affected more than 100,000 accounts. But overall, the company’s meter system accurately records and bills customers, auditors said.

About 97,000 CMP customers saw their bills increase last year by 50 percent or more in three winter months when compared with the same period a year earlier.

High bills last winter were the result of extreme cold and an 18-percent increase in the standard-offer electric supply rate, not systemic problems, the report concluded. But the problem was made worse by inadequate staff and management experience, leading to long delays responding to and resolving customer complaints, starting with the rollout of a new billing system in October 2017, and lingering through last summer.

After the release, CMP President Doug Herling admitted the company made mistakes, but said he hoped the Liberty report gave customers confidence that its billing and metering systems work.

The company has hired more staff, unveiled a new website and created a customer service guarantee offering a $10 credit for each late bill in response to the problems it experienced, he said.

CMP also is adding an explanation to customer bills this month, to alert people to why the energy supply portion of their bill will be higher this year.

In December, the PUC chose the best bid it had received for supplying electricity to customers who don’t contract with a power supplier, called the standard offer. That default rate kicked in Jan. 1, and is 13.7 percent higher than the current standard offer. It will on average add $6 a month to a home power bill.

Under Maine’s 19-year-old electricity restructuring law, utilities only distribute power. They don’t generate and sell it. But because the supply cost is collected as part of the CMP bill, many people blame the company for the increases.

This story will be updated.

