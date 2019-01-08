TAMPA, Fla — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and NHL-leading Tampa Bay beat the Columbus 4-0 on Tuesday night.

NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, and Mathieu Joseph also scored.

Tampa Bay (33-8-2, 68 points) is two points off the pace of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who set the NHL record for points in a season with 132. The Lightning had a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) end in a 5-2 loss at San Jose on Saturday.

Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled in the third after allowing four goals on 19 shots for the Blue Jackets, who are 8-3-1 over the last 12 games. Both left wing Markus Hannikaimen (upper body) and center Brandon Dubinsky (lower body) left with injuries.

Vasilevskiy turned aside 17 shots, including three good scoring chances by Artemi Panarin, during the second en route to his second shutout this season and 14th overall. The Vezina Trophy finalist last season was named before the game to replace Montreal’s Carey Price in the All-Star Game.

Kucherov, on his 21st goal and 71st point, and Point had third-period goals that put the Lightning ahead 4-0.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 3: Justin Williams scored late in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Islanders in Uniondale, New York, to snap New York’s six-game winning streak.

Williams scored his 10th goal of the season 15 seconds after leaving the penalty box to make it 3-2 with 17:18 left.

The 37-year-old flipped a backhand past goaltender Thomas Greiss with an assist from Greg McKegg. It was his 299th career goal.

Jaccob Slavin made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 18:53 before Brock Nelson scored his second of the game for the Islanders at 19:01.

Carolina won its fifth straight. Curtis McElhinney made 28 saves, and Saku Maenalanen and McKegg also scored.

SABRES 5, DEVILS 1: Jeff Skinner got his 29th goal of the season and Buffalo scored five times in the second period in a win over visiting New Jersey.

C.J. Smith, Casey Mittelstadt, Jake McCabe and Lawrence Pilut also scored for Buffalo, which improved to 23-14-6. Carter Hutton made 20 saves.

PENGUINS 5, PANTHERS 1: Matt Murray stopped 36 shots to remain unbeaten since his return from a lower-body injury, Riley Sheahan and Bryan Rust scored short-handed goals in the second period and Pittsburgh beat visiting Florida.

Murray improved to 8-0 with a 1.24 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage in his last eight starts for Pittsburgh, which has won nine of 10.

Rust finished with two goals to push his season total to 11. Tanner Pearson picked up his sixth and Sidney Crosby added his 20th for the Penguins, who beat the Panthers at home for the seventh straight time.

NOTES

BLUES: Forward Alexander Steen was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Steen injured his left shoulder on an open-ice hit from Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas in the first period Monday night in Philadelphia. He has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 32 games this season.

Share

< Previous

Next >