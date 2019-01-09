BANGOR – A man who was charged along with two others in a fatal home invasion in Maine has pleaded guilty.

The Bangor Daily News reports 44-year-old Tony Locklear entered his plea Tuesday to intentional or knowing murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Tony Locklear Photo courtesy Maine State Police

His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.

Prosecutors say Locklear, his 22-year-old daughter, Alexis Locklear, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Murray, shot Wayne Lapierre and his wife, Diem, at their home in Millinocket in December 2017.

Wayne Lapierre died at a hospital three days later, and his wife survived her injuries.

Authorities say Wayne Lapierre was targeted because he was a licensed medical marijuana grower who owned multiple businesses.

Alexis Locklear is expected to change her plea Jan. 22. Murray’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 28.

