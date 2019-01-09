BANGOR – A man who was charged along with two others in a fatal home invasion in Maine has pleaded guilty.
The Bangor Daily News reports 44-year-old Tony Locklear entered his plea Tuesday to intentional or knowing murder, aggravated assault and robbery.
His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.
Prosecutors say Locklear, his 22-year-old daughter, Alexis Locklear, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Murray, shot Wayne Lapierre and his wife, Diem, at their home in Millinocket in December 2017.
Wayne Lapierre died at a hospital three days later, and his wife survived her injuries.
Authorities say Wayne Lapierre was targeted because he was a licensed medical marijuana grower who owned multiple businesses.
Alexis Locklear is expected to change her plea Jan. 22. Murray’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 28.
