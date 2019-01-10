Portland Police on Wednesday posted a Facebook video of two of the department’s dogs trying on new footwear that’s managed to garner over 9,000 views and 124 shares as of Thursday afternoon.

The video, of K-9 officers Barni and Trixie, shows the two stepping out in their new winter boots, designed to keep their paws away from salt and sand.

portland maine
