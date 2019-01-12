Bridgton Police are asking the public for help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting on Main Street Thursday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The shooting took place between 7 and 9 p.m. on Main Street, police reported in a Facebook post. It appears shots were fired into a car window.

Police said they are looking at surveillance videos and have asked anyone with information to contact police at [email protected]

Further information about the shooting was not available from Bridgton Police on Saturday.

