Bridgton Police are asking the public for help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting on Main Street Thursday.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The shooting took place between 7 and 9 p.m. on Main Street, police reported in a Facebook post. It appears shots were fired into a car window.
Police said they are looking at surveillance videos and have asked anyone with information to contact police at [email protected]
Further information about the shooting was not available from Bridgton Police on Saturday.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
