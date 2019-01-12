ALBANY, N.Y. — Sergio El Darwich scored 26 points and Maine held on for a rare win against Albany, beating the Great Danes 66-62 on Saturday.

Albany had won five straight and 15 of 17 against the Black Bears (3-15, 1-2 America East).

For Maine, Isaiah White added 13 points, while Andrew Fleming had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Albany falls to 5-12, 0-2.

ST. JOSEPH’S 98, ST. JOSEPH (Conn.) 87: Ian Mileikis had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Monks (12-3, 2-0 GNAC) beat the Bluejays (9-8, 0-1) in Standish. Jack Casale added 26 points and Darian Berry had 19 for the Monks.

WILLIAMS 75, BATES 69: The Ephs (15-0, 4-0 NESCAC) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and beat the Bobcats (4-12, 1-3) at Lewiston. Tom Coyne scored 24 points for Bates.

NICHOLS 107, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 80: Marcos Echevarria had 13 of his 21 points in the first half and the Bison (14-2, 6-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (5-11, 3-4) in Dudley, Massachusetts. Daron Hoges Jr had 13 points for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 77, PAUL SMITH’S COLLEGE 63: Ryan Cloutier scored 17 points as the Seawolves (13-3, 9-1 Yankee Small College) beat the Bobcats (6-15, 1-8) in South Portland. Atencio Martin added 16 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 71, ST. JOSEPH (Conn.) 39: Kelsie McNamara had 17 points as the Monks (15-0, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Bluejays (2-13, 0-1) in Standish.

Lexi L’Heureux-Carland added 10 for the Monks.

WILLIAMS 77, BATES 42: Maggie Meehan scored 22 points as the Ephs (8-7, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (5-7, 1-3) in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Melanie Binkhorst had 14 points for Bates.

BOWDOIN 90, SOUTHERN MAINE 55: Sela Kay scored 18 points, Hannah Graham added 15, Samantha Roy 14 and Taylor Choate 13 as the Polar Bears (15-0) beat the Huskies (9-3) in Brunswick.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 67, NICHOLS 51: Jocelyn Chaput scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Nor’easters (8-7, 6-1 CCC) beat the Bison (3-13, 1-6) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Abby Cavallaro had 16 points and eight rebounds for UNE and Ashley Coneys added 13.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 75, PAUL SMITH’S COLLEGE 18: Amanda Brett had a game-high 23 points for the Seawolves (13-2, 9-1 (YSCC) in a win over the Bobcats (3-10, 1-8) in South Portland.

Madison White chipped in with 12 points for SMCC.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, HOLY CROSS 2: Celine Tedenby scored with a second left in the third period as the Black Bears (12-8-2, 5-8-2 Hockey) salvaged a tie with the Crusaders (1-18-3, 1-14-1) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tedenby also scored in the first period for the Black Bears. Maeve Reilly and Julia Matthias scored for Holy Cross.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, BECKER 0: Bridget Fagan had two goals, Shannon Colbert two assists and Whitney Padgett stopped 26 shots as the Huskies (6-7-4) beat the Hawks (1-11-3) in Gorham.

Katie Nolan and Rylie Binette also scored for USM.

SUFFOLK 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Sierra Donahue scored the go-ahead goal with 2:44 left as the Rams (10-5-1) beat the Nor’easters (12-4-1) in Biddeford.

Meagan Accardi scored for UNE.

COLBY 3, WILLIAMS 2: Lauren Klein, Tay Munson and Anna Cosentino scored as the Mules (7-3-3, 5-3-0 NESCAC) rallied to beat the Ephs (9-3-2, 5-3-0) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WESLEYAN 0, COLBY 0: Andrew Tucci had 25 saves for the Mules (5-5-3, 2-5-2 NESCAC) and Tim Sestak had 20 for the Cardinals (7-3-2, 6-0-2) as the teams played to a draw in Waterville.

TRINITY 5, BOWDOIN 1: Michael Grande had three goals as the Bantams (9-3-2, 5-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-7-1, 3-5-1) in Brunswick. Cody Todesco scored for Bowdoin.

UMASS-BOSTON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: John Bonno had two goals, and Stevie Bryant and Noah Redler also scored as the Beacons (13-4, 9-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (2-12-2, 2-8-1) at Gorham.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, MORRISVILLE STATE 3: Ryan Bloom and Tyler Seltenreich both scored twice as the Nor’easters (9-4-1) beat the Mustangs (3-11-1) In Morrisville, New York.

