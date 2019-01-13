Philip Rivers has never beaten the New England Patriots in a game that Tom Brady has started at quarterback. Rivers has a career record of 1-7 (including playoffs) against the Patriots, the lone win coming in 2008 when Brady was out with a knee injury. Here’s a look at their head-to-head match-ups.

New England 24, San Diego 21

AFC Divisional Round

Jan. 14, 2007

The Patriots traveled to favored San Diego and rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to advance to the AFC title game when Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:10 left. Brady threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted three times. Rivers completed only 14 of 32 passes and was intercepted once.

New England 38, San Diego 14

Sept. 16, 2007

In the second game of an undefeated regular season, the Patriots jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Brady threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Randy Moss. Rivers was intercepted twice and sacked three times.

New England 21, San Diego 12

AFC Championship Game

Jan. 20, 2008

The Patriots defense was superb, holding the potent Chargers without a touchdown. Brady threw for two touchdowns – to Jabar Gaffney and the clincher to Wes Welker – but was intercepted three times. Rivers completed only 19 of 37 passes and was intercepted twice. The Patriots led by two points entering the fourth quarter.

New England 23, San Diego 20

Oct. 24, 2010

The Patriots led 23-6 late in the fourth quarter before the homestanding Chargers rallied. A tying 50-yard field goal attempt in the final 30 seconds hit the upright. Brady struggled, completing just 19 of 32 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Rivers was 34 of 50 for 336 yards and a touchdown.

New England 35, San Diego 21

Sept. 18, 2011

The Patriots never trailed in the second game of the season, played at Gillette Stadium. Brady was near-perfect, completing 31 of 40 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns, two to Rob Gronkowski. Rivers was pretty good too, completing 29 of 40 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns, though he threw two interceptions.

New England 23, San Diego 14

Dec. 7, 2014

The Patriots rallied for 10 points in the fourth quarter at San Diego, the clincher a 69-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Julian Edelman. Brady was 28 of 44 for 317 yards and two touchdowns while Rivers was 20 of 33 for 189 yards and a touchdown.

New England 21, Los Angeles 13

Oct. 29, 2017

This was a tight one throughout at Gillette Stadium, as Gostkowski kicked four field goals to lift the Patriots. Brady was 32 of 47 for 333 yards and a touchdown while Rivers was 17 of 30 for 212 yards and a touchdown. A Jonathan Jones interception on the final play secured the win for New England.

