Mike Lowe of the Portland Press Herald has been honored as 2018 Maine Sportswriter of the Year by the the National Sports Media Association.

It’s the third time Lowe has won the award, voted on by Maine members of the NSMA. He covers the New England Patriots, University of Maine football and high school sports.

Mike Lowe

Jessica Gagne, sports anchor and reporter at WCSH-TV in Portland, was voted the 2018 Maine Sportscaster of the Year. It’s her first state win.

