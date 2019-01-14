Mike Lowe of the Portland Press Herald has been honored as 2018 Maine Sportswriter of the Year by the the National Sports Media Association.
It’s the third time Lowe has won the award, voted on by Maine members of the NSMA. He covers the New England Patriots, University of Maine football and high school sports.
Jessica Gagne, sports anchor and reporter at WCSH-TV in Portland, was voted the 2018 Maine Sportscaster of the Year. It’s her first state win.
-
Local & State
Maine salmon farm builder pushes back at resident’s appeal
-
Cops & Courts
Maine's federal courts will run out of money because of shutdown
-
Local & State
Mainers to get February food stamps early to avoid effects of shutdown
-
Nation & World
Trump's AG nominee says it's 'vitally important' Mueller be allowed to finish Russia investigation
-
Life & Culture
A car accident exposes marital woes in Mad Horse dark comedy