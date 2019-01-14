ALFRED — A Saco man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old has been indicted on gross sexual assault charges.
Jordan Berube, 22, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault on a person under the age of 14 in York County Superior Court in Alfred on Wednesday. Gross sexual assault on a person under the age of 14 is a Class A felony and punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Police received a report on Oct. 9 of a person under the age of 14 being sexually assaulted in the city, Saco Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements said in October.
Berube was identified as a suspect in the case during the course of a police investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for Berube on Oct. 15, charging him with two counts of gross sexual assault on a person under the age of 14, Clements said.
Berube was being held at Cumberland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear at York County Superior Court for a dispositional conference on March 7.
Liz Gotthelf can be contacted at 780-9015 or at:
-
Life & Culture
R. Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life
-
Politics
Read more about Janet Mills' choices to lead Maine's critical departments
-
Life & Culture
Actress Rose McGowan pleads no contest to drug charge
-
Local & State
From USM to University of Maine at Portland? Signs point to 'yes'
-
Politics
Mitch McConnell delivers rare rebuke of Iowa Republican over racial comments