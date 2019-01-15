STANDISH — Zavier Rucker scored 23 points and David Reynolds added 20 to lead Bowdoin to a 93-90 men’s basketball win over St. Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Jack Simonds and Rucker each scored five points in a 10-0 run where Bowdoin (8-5) expanded its lead to 81-66 over the Monks (12-3) with 3:40 to play. The Polar Bears maintained a lead of at least nine points the rest of the way.

The Monks, behind Jack Casale’s six points, used their own 10-0 run to rally from a 71-56 deficit

Casale had 20 points and Nicholas Curtis 16 for St. Joe’s.

COLBY 87, MAINE MARITIME 68: The Mules (12-4), behind 13 first-half points from Sam Jefferson, opened a 41-21 lead and cruised past MMA (6-7) in Waterville.

Jefferson finished with 20 points. Matt Hanna and Noah Tyson added 12 apiece for Colby, and Wallace Tucker 10. Billy Jorgenson and Adam Richardson had 22 and 20 points, respectively, for the Mariners.

(3) TENNESSEE 106, ARKANSAS 87: Lamonte’ Turner and Jordan Bowden combined to score 40 points off the bench, and No. 3 Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Arkansas (10-6, 1-3) at Knoxville, Tennessee, for its 11th consecutive victory.

(4) VIRGINIA 81, No. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 59: De’Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as No. 4 Virginia (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started fast and routed No. 9 Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers, who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10. Virginia also remained one of two unbeaten teams in the country along with Michigan, which was idle.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 75, COLBY-SAWYER 52: Kelsi McNamara scored 22 points and became the program’s all-time leading scorer, leading the Monks (16-0, 4-0 GNAC) over Colby-Sawyer (11-5, 3-1) in Standish.

McNamara made a 3-point basket with 3:06 left in the third quarter to surpass the mark of 1,775 set by Kendra Coates, a 1991 graduate.

Julia Champagne added 11 for the Monks, and Hannah Marks 10. Tianna Sugars had 17 points to pace the Chargers with Lexie Hamilton adding 16.

BATES 65, NORWICH 50: Meghan Graff scored 21 points and Erika Lamere added 14 as the Bobcats (6-7) beat Norwich (6-9).

Graff scored seven points in a 17-4 surge that gave the Bobcats (6-7) a 28-15 lead. Mary Casamassa’s layup trimmed the lead to 11 points, but Ariana Dalia hit a free throw for Bates, Erika Lamere a 3-pointer and the Bobcats never led by less than 12 the remainder of the match in Lewiston.

MAINE MARITIME 67, COLBY 52: Megan McLean and Alayne Felix each scored 14 points for Maine Maritime (10-4) in a win over the Mules (6-9) in Waterville.

Melinda Ogden added 10 for the Mariners. Paige Russell had for Colby, Keagan Dunbar 11 and Katie McCrum 10.

Maine Maritime led by six at the half and 43-37 after three periods. Ainsley Burns 3-pointer opening the fourth quarter brought Colby to within 43-40. However, McLean countered with a 3-pointer to begin a 13-2 run by the Mariners.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, BOWDOIN 4: Michael Taormina scored with 39 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Huskies (2-12-3) into a tie with the Polar Bears (5-7-2) in Brunswick.

Taormina also assisted on a pair of goals. Tyler Gardiner registered a goal and an assist for Southern Maine, with Michael Green and Brock Padgham also scoring.

Cody Todesco had a goal and two assists for the Polar Bears. Jack Bliss, Bradley Ingersoll and Caleb Perez scored goals.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 4, COLBY 1: Brendan Donohue had a short-handed goal and an assist while Brady Fleurent had three assists and the Nor’easters (11-4-1) beat the Mules (5-6-3) in Biddeford.

Liam Darcy also had an assist for UNE and goalie Tate Sproxton made 28 saves. J.P Schuhlen scored for Colby and goalie Mack Burton had 28 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 3, UMASS-BOSTON 1: Tess Dupe, Lauren Klein and Colleen Donoghue each scored goals as Colby (8-3-3) beat UMass-Boston in Waterville.

FOOTBALL

BOWDOIN: The Polar Bears hired B.J. Hammer II as their 30th head coach.

Most recently the head coach at Allegheny College (Meadville, Pa.), Hammer took over a program that was 1-29 in the three years prior to his arrival. Overall, he was 10-20 at Allegheny College, including a 6-4 mark last season.

“My goal is to develop a winning football program that will compete for and win NESCAC championships,” he said. “I am looking forward to meeting the team and getting to work.”

