An American who was among 14 people killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Kenya was a graduate of a private high school in Maine.

Jason Spindler, the co-founder of a San Francisco firm, I-Dev International, grew up in Houston but attended Hebron Academy and graduated in 1996.

According to the Associated Press, Spindler was a victim of an attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi carried out by al-Shabab extremists.

Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, in a televised address, did not say how many attackers were involved, but “all the terrorists have been eliminated.”

“We will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act,” Kenyatta said.

Security footage showed at least four heavily armed men in military-style garb took part in the attack, an assault that marked by explosions and heavy gunfire.

The terrorist group Al-Shabab, which is allied with al-Qaida, has claimed responsibility. The same group also carried out the 2013 attack at Nairobi’s nearby Westgate Mall that killed 67 people, and an assault on Kenya’s Garissa University in 2015 that claimed 147 lives, mostly students.

Most of the victims in Tuesday’s attack were believed to be Kenyan, though an American and a Briton were among the dead.

I-DEV International confirmed that Spindler, its co-founder and managing director, was the American who was killed. Spindler’s father, Joseph, told the AP that his son worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.

Hebron Academy, a private high school in the Oxford County town of Hebron, posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Spindler was an alum.

“We are saddened to announce that Jason Spindler, Hebron class of 1996, was among those killed in yesterday’s terror attacks in Kenya,” the statement read. “Jason will always be remembered at Hebron as a true friend by all with whom he crossed paths.”

Hebron officials said Spindler was captain of the swim team his junior and senior years, was active in Green Key, Outing Club, and was a member of the Diversity Committee. He later graduated from the University of Texas-Austin and was a member of the Peace Corps.

Spindler’s brother Jonathan also attended Hebron Academy. The 2002 graduate is scheduled to speak at Career Day in March.

Head of School Daniel Marchetti, who took over in 2016, said he didn’t know Spindler but has been in contact with his family.

“We were notified early (Wednesday) morning by alumni who wanted us to be aware,” he said. “When I saw it on the news last night, it didn’t register that there was a connection.”

Hebron Academy, founded in 1804, is a boarding school for students from 6th grade through high school. Its enrollment is about 300.

Among its alumni are Leon Leonwood Bean, the founder of Freeport outdoor retailer L.L. Bean, and Hannibal Hamlin, who was vice president to Abraham Lincoln.

The school’s flag flew at half staff on Wednesday.

