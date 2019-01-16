CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The University of Maine had its highest-scoring game of the season Wednesday night, topping Boston College 7-2 in a Hockey East game at Kelley Rink.

Seven players scored for the Black Bears (8-11-2, 4-5-2), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Tim Doherty scored 4:57 into the second period to break a 1-1 tie and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Eduards Tralmaks each added an unassisted goal as Maine took a 4-1 lead after two periods.

The Black Bears added three more goals in the third period before a late goal by Boston College (7-11-2, 7-3-2).

Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Maine. Ryan Edquist had 33 stops for the Eagles.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 49, MAINE 46: Lindsey Abed made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play in regulation as the Hawks (11-7, 4-0 America East) edged the Black Bears (11-7, 4-1) at West Hartford, Connecticut.

Dor Saar had two unsuccessful 3-point attempts to tie the game in the final seconds.

Abed finished with 16 points for Hartford, which led 28-17 at halftime and survived a 22-12 third-quarter run by Maine.

Saar led Maine with 13 points, while Fanny Wadling added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

ENDICOTT 71, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 60: Emily Pratt scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half and the Seagulls (11-6, 7-1 CCC) took control with a 9-2 run to close the third quarter to get past the Nor’easters (8-8, 6-2) at Biddeford.

Pratt scored five points during the run to help Endicott take a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth.

Abby Cavallaro scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead UNE. Jocelyn Chaput added 13 points and nine rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE 71, UMASS-BOSTON 57: Alexa Srolovitz had 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half as the Huskies (10-4, 6-1 Little East) took a 21-15 first-quarter lead, extended it to 40-26 at halftime and handled the Beacons (13-4, 6-2) at Boston.

Reserve Kristen Curley had 15 points, including 5 of 5 from the line, for Southern Maine. Kimberly Howrigan added 10.

Tahjai Mazyck had 16 points for UMass-Boston.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 77, MAINE 76: John Carroll hit two free throws with less than a second in regulation as the Hawks (9-9, 2-1 America East) topped the Black Bears (3-16, 1-3) in Bangor.

Carroll finished with 22 points to lead four players in double figures for Hartford. Jason Dunne had 20 points, including six 3-pointers.

Vincent Eze had 18 points to pace five players in double figures for Maine, which led by as many as 15 points.

ENDICOTT 116, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 93: The Gulls (12-5, 5-3 Commonwealth Coast) shot 64 percent from the floor in the first half and cruised past the Nor’easters (5-12, 3-5) at Biddeford.

Keith Brown had 23 points and 17 rebounds for Endicott, while Mat McDevitt chipped in with 20 points.

Alex Kravchuck led UNE with 24 points, going 10 for 10 from the line.

UMASS-BOSTON 75, SOUTHERN MAINE 74: Javaris Hill’s layup with 51 seconds remaining gave the Beacons (9-7, 4-4 LEC) the lead and they held on to beat the Huskies (4-10, 2-5) at Boston.

Jayvon Pitts-Young, who scored a game-high 33 points off the bench for the Huskies, had a chance to win it at the end but missed a jump shot with three seconds left.

Young was 14 of 23 from the field and hit three 3-pointers. Avaughn Brown added 10 points.

