AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that former House Speaker Hannah Pingree will head the new Office of Innovation and the Future.

Mills, a Democrat, promised the creation of the office during her inaugural address earlier this month saying it would, “dive into major policy challenges, foster collaboration and propose concrete, workable solutions” to the state’s problems.

Pingree, a resident of North Haven, and Mills first served together in the Maine House of Representatives in 2002. Mills said Pingree brings more than 10 years of public service to the position which will be tasked with a variety of policy issues – from battling the state’s opioid overdose crisis to expanding broadband connectivity across the state.

Pingree also has a business background and has been involved in managing her family’s inn and restaurant among other experiences including serving on several state commissions and the boards of non-profit agencies.

Mills said she was creating the department, formerly the Office of Policy and Management established by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, to lead state government in embracing innovative change. In doing so, she said she was taking the advice of the late author Kurt Vonnegut, who suggested every government have an office of the future.

“I’m asking all of state government to take the long view,” Mills said. “To engage in strategic planning, long-term research and to tap into federal funds wherever appropriate and always look to the future. The time has come to begin investing in our future and that begins with planning and welcoming all kinds of innovation.”

The existing office has five full-time staff, but how many it would eventually employ was unclear. Pingree said the office was unlikely to have as many workers as the 40 employees in the State Planning Office, which LePage dismantled. She said many of the planning office posts were reassigned to other state departments and agencies. For example, the state economist is now within the Department of Administration and Financial Services.

“From the cost of health care to climate change to our workforce shortage, Maine faces a set of serious challenges,” Pingree said. “But inherent in those challenges are also opportunities to marshal the collective power of state government to address them and begin charting a course for a better future.”

She said the issues she intends to focus on first were those identified by Mills during her campaign for governor: Early childhood education, the opioid crisis, the expansion of broadband, workforce development and improving the state’s rural economy. Pingree said she would focus on collaboration across state government but also from the private and non-profit sectors.

“There is a huge hunger, there are so many entities in Maine that want to help,” Pingree said. “There are private philanthropies and federal grants that Maine has left on the table. We are going to encourage that kind of work. Innovative policy, figuring out how to pay for it and making sure solutions make sense before we ask for them to be part of the budget process.”

Pingree, 42, served as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010. She was also House Majority Leader, chair of the Committee on Health and Human Services and a member of the Appropriations Committee. Pingree has a degree in political science from Brown University and lives in North Haven with her husband and two children.

She is the daughter of Maine’s 1st District U.S. Congresswoman, Chellie Pingree.

