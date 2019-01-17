NEW HIRES

Erinn Rossignol joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager of the Topsham office.

Rossignol was previously the human resources manager at Hyde School in Bath, where she has worked since 2016.

She lives in Brunswick with her two children.

Johanna Lloyd joined Northeast Bank as a mortgage loan officer.

Lloyd, of Poland, previously worked for Mechanic Savings Bank in Auburn as assistant vice president, retail lending officer.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. named Marianna “Molly” Putnam Liddell and Keith Bourgoin to its board of directors.

Liddell, of Yarmouth, is a partner at Pierce Atwood LLP in Portland.

Bourgoin, of Hampden, is the managing partner for Haverlock, Estey & Curran, LLC.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous