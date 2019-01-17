GOLF

Phil Mickelson began his 27th full season as a pro Thursday by flirting with one of the few feats he hasn’t accomplished – golf’s magic number.

The 48-year-old left-hander still shot a 12-under 60 in the Desert Classic at La Quinta, California, tying his career-low score he last shot in the Phoenix Open six years ago. It was the most under par he has been in any of the 2,077 rounds he has played on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson had a three-stroke lead over Adam Long, who finished off a 63 in the dark on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson of Canada birdied five of her last eight holes for a 6-under 65, giving her a share of the lead with Eun-Hee Ji in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buenta Vista, Florida.

The 26-player field is for LPGA winners from each of the last two seasons.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Shane Lowry of Ireland recovered from two early bogeys by hitting enough good shots for a 2-under 70, giving him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Abu Dhabi Championship at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne of South Africa each shot 68 and were one shot behind.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Meredith Melendy scored 18 points and Julia Middlebrook and Mia Roy added 15 apiece as Bates topped UMaine-Farmington 95-43 at Lewiston.

McKenna Brodeur led UMF (4-12) with 11 points.

• Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes as No. 4 Louisville routed visiting Virginia 91-43.

• Teaira McCowan had one of the best nights of her career, finishing with 26 points and 24 rebounds to lead No. 7 Mississippi State past No. 15 South Carolina 89-74 at Starkville, Mississippi.

• Jenna Allen scored 16 points and Nia Clouden added 15 to lift No. 17 Michigan State to a 77-60 victory over No. 9 Maryland at East Lansing, Michigan.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Cincinnati defender Greg Garza has left the U.S. national team training camp because of a strained quadriceps.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Garza will not be replaced.

The U.S. is training in Chula Vista, California, for a pair of exhibitions under new coach Gregg Berhalter. The Americans face Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Arizona, and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lindsey Vonn skied conservatively in the first World Cup downhill training session of her injury-delayed season at Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy.

In foggy conditions, Vonn placed 10th, 0.76 seconds behind leader Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, and was a bit shaky landing the final jump on the Olympia delle Tofane course.

Vonn, who injured her left knee in November, will return to competition in downhill races on Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday. She plans to retire next season.

