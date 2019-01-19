BOXING

Joey Gamache, a former world boxing champion from Lewiston, suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked on a New York street before dawn last week, according to the New York Post.

Gamache, 52, said he was on his way to the Manhattan gym where he works as a boxing trainer when he was approached from behind and assaulted. Gamache said his jaw was broken in three places. He said the assailant ran down the street, turned, and Gamache saw him but doesn’t know him.

New York police are investigating. Gamache was a super featherweight and lightweight champion in the early 1990s before retiring in 2000 with a 55-4 record.

FIGURE SKATING

EX-CHAMP DIES: John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion who was recently suspended from the sport, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.

Coughlin received an interim suspension Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the U.S. federation or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria won her second downhill in two days Saturday, and Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth at Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, in the second race of her return from injury.

• Vincent Kriechmayr won a downhill at Wengen, Switzerland.

GOLF

LPGA: Lydia Ko shot 30 on the front nine to catch the leaders and stayed bogey-free for a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Eun-Hee Ji going into the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Ji also shot 66. They were at 13-under 200.

EUROPEAN: Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi Championship in the United Arab Emirates after being taken to the final hole by Richard Sterne of South Africa.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat visiting Crystal Palace 4-3 on Saturday to maintain its push for the title.

Coach Juergen Klopp’s team went seven points clear of Manchester City, the defending champion which will play Huddersfield on Sunday.

U.S. WOMEN: France ended the U.S. national team’s 28-game unbeaten streak with a 3-1 victory at Le Havre, France.

