KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots did it again.

Rex Burkhead scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and the New England Patriots are headed to their third straight Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 to win the AFC title Sunday night.

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Rex Burkhead scored on a 4-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Patriots a 31-28 lead.

Kansas City responded, tying the game when Harrison Butker kicked a 39-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

Kansas City took its second lead of the game when Damien Williams scored his third touchdown of the fourth quarter with 2:04 left. His 2-yard run gave the Chiefs a 28-24 lead.

The Patriots recovered after falling behind for the first time, driving 75 yards on 10 plays to take a 24-21 lead with 3:32 left. Sony Michel capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, his second TD of the game.

Tom Brady threw his second interception of the game to set up the Chiefs for the go-ahead score. Brady’s pass went through Julian Edelman’s hands and was intercepted by Daniel Sorensen. Kansas City took over at the New England 23 and scored two plays later on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Williams with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs thought they had gotten a break when Edelman appeared to muff a punt moments earlier, but the fumble call was overturned on replay review.

Kansas City trailed 17-7 in the third quarter after a Stephen Gostowski field goal but refused to go away. Mahomes flipped a short touchdown pass to Williams on the second play of the fourth quarter, pulling the Chiefs within 17-14 with 14:51 to play.

The Patriots took a 14-0 lead in the first half, their offensive and defensive lines manhandling Kansas City on a crisp, cold night.

The Patriots had 245 yards while the Chiefs managed 32 yards.

It could have been even worse for the Chiefs. One first-half Patriots drive ended when Brady was intercepted in the end zone. It was Brady’s first career interception from the 1-yard line.

The half was summed up by the closing minutes, when the Patriots marched 90 yards in 2:41 and Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 27-yard touchdown reception. The Chiefs got the ball back with 27 seconds left and Mahomes nearly fumbled it away on their only snap.

Mahomes was just 4 of 8 for 65 yards while getting sacked three times.

It was the first time Kansas City was shut out in a half this season.

The Patriots took a 7-0 lead with a grinding, 15-play, 80-yard drive that consumed more than half of the first quarter and ended with Michel’s touchdown plunge.

New England was 3 of 3 on third down, but Michel did most of the work, carrying seven times for 32 yards against what was statistically the worst rush defense in the NFL this season.

