Tom Brady is starting his 13th AFC championship game, an NFL record. His record in those games is 8-4. However, Brady and the Patriots have lost their last three AFC title games on the road after winning their first two. Brady has had both his best and worst passing performances in an AFC title game on the road. Here’s a look at them:

• Jan. 23, 2005: The Patriots traveled to Pittsburgh and defeated the Steelers 41-27 with Brady playing a marvelous game. In bitter cold conditions, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, with a quarterback rating of 130.5 – his highest in an AFC title game. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Deion Branch and a 9-yard TD pass to David Givens, both in the first half.

• Jan. 24, 2016: The Patriots were overwhelmed by Denver’s defense and missed a late 2-point conversion try in a 20-18 loss. New England rushed for only 44 yards and Brady was 27 of 56 for 310 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His rating was 56.4 – his lowest in AFC title games. He was sacked four times and hit another 17 times.

Last meeting: Oct. 14, 2018

The Chiefs were undefeated when they arrived at Gillette Stadium on a cool Sunday night. They left with a loss in what was one of the most memorable games of the season.

The Patriots won 43-40 when Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play. New England put up 500 yards of offense while the Chiefs gained 446 yards. Tom Brady threw for 340 yards and a touchdown, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns, three to Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots also became the first team in the Super Bowl era to go an entire game without punting or being called for a penalty.

Behind two touchdown runs by Sony Michel, the Patriots took a 24-9 halftime lead.But the Chiefs pulled within 27-26 entering the fourth quarter and went ahead 33-30 on Hill’s 1-yard TD reception with 8:38 remaining.

Brady scored on a 4-yard run, then Gostkowski kicked a 50-yard field goal with 3:15 left to give the Patriots a 40-33 lead. It took the Chiefs 12 seconds to tie it, when Mahomes found Hill for a 75-yard touchdown.

That set up the 55th game-winning drive of Brady’s career. He drove the Patriots 65 yards in seven plays, the big one a 39-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski to the Kansas City 9 to set up Gostkowski’s winning kick.

• Kansas City is a 3-point favorite. This is the first time the Patriots are an underdog with Tom Brady as starting quarterback since Sept. 20, 2015 – a span of 67 starts, including playoffs.

• It’s the second time since 2007 that New England is a playoff underdog. Peyton Manning and the Broncos were 5-point favorites in the 2014 AFC championship game and beat the Patriots, 26-16.

• The Lamar Hunt Trophy, given to the Super Bowl champion, is named after the Chiefs’ founder. Kansas City has won one Super Bowl and that victory was its last appearance, after the 1969 season.

• The Chiefs are 5-1 against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. A Guinness world record for the loudest outdoor stadium was set in a September 2014 game against the Patriots.

