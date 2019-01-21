MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday.

Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon 19 for the Bucks, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 14 to improve to 34-12 overall.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas, which has lost four in a row. Jalen Brunson had 16 points.

After trailing at the half, the Bucks built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and led 92-84 heading to the fourth. The game turned late in the quarter when the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell was ejected after being whistled for a pair of technical fouls following Sterling Brown’s corner 3-pointer. Brogdon made both technical foul shots to give Milwaukee a nine-point lead.

Milwaukee led throughout the final period. Dallas pulled within 106-101 with 3:05 left on Doncic’s traditional three-point play. Doncic banked in a 3 with one minute remaining to pull within six, but Dallas got no closer.

NETS 123, KINGS 94: D’Angelo Russell had 31 points and eight assists, and surging Brooklyn won its fourth straight game by running away from Sacramento in the second half, in New York.

Russell, announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week shortly before the game, made seven 3-pointers. He hit all four 3-point attempts and was 5 for 6 overall in the third quarter, fueling a 22-4 spurt that launched the Nets into the lead for good.

Joe Harris added 19 points and rookie Rodions Kurucs had 16 for the Nets, who won for the 17th time in 22 games.

WIZARDS 101, PISTONS 87: Trevor Ariza scored 20 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 19 and host Washington turned in its best defensive performance this season in beating Detroit.

The Wizards held the Pistons to 30 percent shooting from the floor in the first half and never let their lead dip below 10 points in the second. Detroit’s 87 points were the fewest by a Washington opponent this season.

MAGIC 122, HAWKS 103: Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points apiece to lead Orlando to a victory over host Atlanta in the season’s first matchup between the Southeast Division rivals.

Vucevic had 14 rebounds and Fournier had seven assists as Orlando snapped a three-game losing streak.

Dewayne Dedmon led Atlanta with 24 points on the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and in the city where the civil rights leader was born.

BULLS 104, CAVALIERS 88: Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Chicago broke a 10-game losing streak, beating host Cleveland in a meeting of teams that began the day with the worst records in the NBA.

THUNDER 127, KNICKS 109: Paul George scored 31 points and Russell Westbrook just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma won in New York.

