Gabby Price has resigned as football coach at Husson University.

Price, a Bangor High and University of Maine graduate, was head coach of the Eagles for a total of 12 years over two stints. He was hired as the school’s first football coach in 2002 and stepped down in 2008. He returned in 2013.

His career record with the Eagles was 72-45 and he led Husson to four NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including each of the last three seasons. Husson went 8-3 last fall, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I am honored to have had the job and have appreciated every minute that I have had working with so many outstanding people,” Price said in a press release. “I love coaching because of the players playing and those who have played. I am and have been proud of our players in so many ways … The greatest teachers in my life have been our players and for that I love them and will always be indebted to them.”

Before Husson, Price, 69, coached Bangor High for 18 years and had a record of 129-52, including state championships in 1979 and 1981.

Husson, which has competed in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, is scheduled to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference next fall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GORDON 100, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 71: The Fighting Scots (17-2, 9-1) rolled out to a 55-28 halftime lead and handled the Nor’easters (5-14, 3-7) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Parker Omslaer had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Gordon.

Reserve Anthony Moynihan led UNE with 15 points, Ryan Beatty added 11.

COLBY 101, HUSSON 98: Ty Williams sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Mules (13-5) past the Eagles (10-7) in a non-conference game in Waterville.

Sam Jefferson had 29 points, including 7 of 12 from behind the arc, to lead four starters in double figures for Colby. Matt Hanna added 19 points, while Wallace Tucker added in 17 and Alex Dorion 13.

Justin Martin had 22 points and 19 rebounds for Husson.

(5) MICHIGAN 59, MINNESOTA 57: Charles Matthews made a baseline floater at the buzzer to lift Michigan (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) over Minnesota (14-5, 4-4) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to tie the game late.

On the final possession, Iggy Brazdeikis drove to the basket and had his shot blocked by Eric Curry, but the ball bounced right to Matthews to the left of the rim and he had time to release a shot that went high in the air and dropped through with no time remaining.

The shot by Matthews was clearly released before the game clock expired, but the shot clock was a much closer call. After a long review, officials ruled the shot was released before the shot clock expired.

(8) KENTUCKY 76, (22) MISSISSIPPI STATE 55: PJ Washington scored 21 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and made big 3-pointers down the stretch as Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) pulled away from Mississippi State (14-4, 2-3) in Lexington, Kentucky for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats led for all but the early minutes, but had to survive some rough stretches that allowed the Bulldogs to get within 41-39 with 13:39 remaining. Kentucky answered with scoring 18 of the next 25 points over the next 6:50.

KANSAS STATE 58, (14) TEXAS TECH 45: Barry Brown Jr. had 15 points, Dean Wade had 13 as Kansas State’s (15-4, 5-2) shut down Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) at Manhatten, Kansas.

The Wildcats held Texas Tech to 33-percent shooting and never let the Red Raiders get their offense rolling.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 17 points. Tariq Owens had 12.

SOUTH CAROLINA 80, (16) AUBURN 77: Chris Silva had a career-high 32 points, and Felipe Haase’s 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left put South Carolina (10-8, 5-1 SEC) ahead for good in an 80-77 victory over visiting Auburn (13-5, 2-3).

The Gamecocks continued their improbable SEC run. They entered league play with a 5-7 preconference mark, but have won five of their first six, beating a pair of ranked opponents in Mississippi State and the Tigers.

The Tigers used a late 12-0 run to wipe out South Carolina’s 71-61 lead. They were still ahead 77-75 after Jared Harper’s two foul shots with 56.3 to go. That’s when Haase nailed his long-range, go-ahead basket from the right corner.

(18) VILLANOVA 80, BUTLER 72: Eric Paschall scored 23 points, Phil Booth added 17 and Villanova (15-4, 6-0 Big East) made 12 3-pointers to pull away from Butler (12-8, 3-4).

ARIZONA: Former University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson on Tuesday pleaded guilty in a federal prosecution that exposed corruption in college basketball recruiting.

Richardson, 46, wiped tears from his eyes after telling the judge he accepted $20,000 in 2017 in exchange for a promise to steer student athletes potentially headed to the NBA to an aspiring business manager, Christian Dawkins. Prosecutors said Richardson planned to use $15,000 of the money to entice one prized recruit to attend Arizona.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 73, GORDON 52: The Nor’easters (9-9, 7-3 Commonwealth Coast) opened the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run – paced by 10 points from Ashley Coneys – and pulled away from the Fighting Scots (5-14, 2-8) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Sadie Nelson led UNE with 22 points, Coneys came off the bench and finished with 17 points, while Jocelyn Chaput added 11.

Sarah Gibbs had a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the effort for Gordon.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, ST. ANSELM 3: Cody Todesco scored from Bradley Ingersoll and Collin Van der Even to give the Polar Bears (6-9-2) the lead for good with 4:31 left in the second period in a win over the Hawks (10-10-1) in non-conference action at Brunswick.

Colin Soucy had 26 saves for St. Anselm, while Erik Wurman recorded 20 saves for Bowdoin.

