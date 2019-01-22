AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is launching new official public accounts on social media.

Mills, a Democrat, was elected last year and took office this month. Mills and her office staff will maintain her new accounts, which are @GovJanetMills on Twitter , @GovernorJanetMills on Facebook and @governorjanetmills on Instagram .

Mills says in a statement she does not expected to be “as prolific a tweeter as the president,” adding that she thinks “that is a good thing.” She says the accounts will be used for sharing information with state residents and putting a spotlight on the work of her administration.

