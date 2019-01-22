DALLAS — The Texas Rangers have found a veteran to play third base after the retirement of Adrian Beltre.

Free agent Asdrubal Cabrera has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Rangers, according to a person familiar with the deal. That deal is pending a successful physical for the 33-year-old infielder.

Cabrera split last season, his 12th in the majors, with the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

After playing 90 games at second base for the Mets, Cabrera was traded July 27 to Philadelphia, where he also played shortstop and third base. In 147 games overall, he hit .262 with 23 homers and 75 RBI, his most since 2011 when he had career highs of 25 homers and 92 RBI in the first of his two consecutive All-Star seasons as Cleveland’s shortstop.

Beltre announced his retirement in November with 3,166 hits in 21 big league seasons, the last eight with the Rangers.

BRAVES: All-Star outfielder Nick Markakis took a significant pay cut to remain with the Braves, even coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Markakis and the Braves agreed to a deal that is worth a guaranteed $6 million and includes a club option for 2020.

Markakis became a free agent after completing a $44 million, four-year deal that he signed with the Braves for the 2015 season when he left the Baltimore Orioles.

BREWERS: The home of the Brewers will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season.

MillerCoors said in a statement the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family proactively pitched the Brewers “an incredibly rich offer” for future naming rights to the ballpark.

Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.

ATHLETICS: Oakland claimed right-hander Parker Bridwell, 27, off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in November before returning to the Angels on another claim a month later. He was then designated for assignment last week before being claimed by the A’s.

