PORTLAND — A Biddeford resident has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in Maine.

Isaac “Henny” Suero, 22, was arrested in August for the crime and entered his plea last week at U.S. District Court in Portland.

Federal investigators say that in April 2017, Suero persuaded a 15-year-old girl he had met online to engage in prostitution at different locations in Scarborough and Bangor.

According to a court affidavit, Suero paid for the motel rooms where the girl met her clients and also placed advertisements on the since-closed Backpage.com for her.

Investigators say that the girl kept two-thirds of the money she received from prostitution and Suero pocketed a third of the money she earned.

Suero was represented in the case by David R. Beneman of the Federal Defender’s Office.

Suero had previously been arrested for possession of oxycodone in 2016 in Portland and domestic violence assault in Scarborough in 2018.

A date for his sentencing has not been established yet, but he faces between 10 years to life imprisonment for the crime of sex trafficking of a minor.

