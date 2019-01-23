STANDISH — St. Joseph’s opened the second half on a 24-4 run Wednesday night in a 99-69 win over Rivier.

The Monks (14-4, 4-1 Great Northeast Athletic) broke open the game they led at halftime, 46-40.

Jack Casale had 26 points for St. Joseph’s.

Nate Hale led Rivier (1-17, 0-6) with 22 points.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 78, SOUTHERN MAINE 63: The Corsairs (13-5, 7-2 Little East) opened the game with a 16-0 run, paced by 10 points from Arinze Obiora, and beat the Huskies (4-13, 2-8) at Gorham.

Obiora finished with 18 points for Mass-Dartmouth.

Christian McCue led Southern Maine with 18 points, including the 1,000th point of his career.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 75, UM-AUGUSTA 58: Gregory Trinidad had 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the Seawolves (14-3, 10-1 YSCC) took a 40-25 halftime lead and downed the Moose (3-18, 3-8) at South Portland.

(1) TENNESSEE 88, VANDERBILT 83: Grant Williams scored a career-high 41 points and finished off a three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime to spark the top-ranked Vols (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) in a win over the host Commodores (9-9, 0-6).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 70, SOUTHERN MAINE 60: Nakira Examond scored nine points as UMass-Lowell (15-3, 8-1) blunted a Huskies’ rally with a 11-2 run, pulling out a Little East Conference victory over USM (11-6, 7-3) at Gorham.

Examond finished with 18 points for the Corsairs. Alexa Srolovitz scored 14 for Southern Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 74, UM-AUGUSTA 69: Amanda Brett’s 31 points powered the SeaWolves (14-2, 11-1 YSCC) against UMaine-Augusta (7-13, 5-7) at South Portland.

Abigail Ramirez added 18 points for SMCC, and Adrianna White 12. Sidney Moore scored 16 for the Moose.

Augusta, trailing most of the game, took a 56-55 lead on Catherine Sanborn’s layup with just under eight minutes to play. Moore extended the lead to 58-55 before Emily Hogan hit a 3-pointer for Southern Maine to tie the game and begin a 9-0 surge to a 64-58 lead.

(3) UCONN 79, SMU 39: Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to lead the Huskies (17-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) over the visiting Mustangs (7-12, 1-5).

