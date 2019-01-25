WASHINGTON – Congressional leaders and President Trump have reached a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the government without wall funds, according to Capitol Hill officials.
With Trump’s approval, the pact would reopen the government for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall to further talks.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
Trump was expected to announce the deal in a White House ceremony at 1:30 p.m. in the Rose Garden.
This story will be updated.
