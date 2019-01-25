Two people were injured Friday morning when a car crossed the center line of Route 302 in Casco and struck on oncoming vehicle head on.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Casco known as Watkins Flats.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. One was transported to Maine Medical Center by Life Flight. The driver of the car that crossed the center line was taken to Bridgton Hospital for treatment.

One lane of Route 302 was reported reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

Share

< Previous