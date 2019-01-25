BIDDEFORD – This home’s coastal location sounds almost too good to be true: On the ocean side of the city, very close to Hills Beach, Biddeford Pool, and two-mile Fortunes Rocks Beach; and also very handy to Goose Rocks Beach, the village of Cape Porpoise, and all the attractions of Kennebunkport.

From two of the upstairs bedrooms, the property enjoys water views across the Pool’s Back Bay. In this quiet, secluded enclave of fine homes, it’s a short stroll down the street to a little paved circle bordering a Rachel Carson Wildlife Preserve. To protect migratory birds, the water frontage is not accessible; but it’s a fine picnicking spot for nature-lovers, with benches and even a ground-level platform with a telescope.

The immaculate home sits on a level 0.7-acre lot whose back yard abuts a wooded portion of the same preserve, ensuring peace and privacy. The expansive, 2,338-square-foot Colonial was built in 1999, but the pristine condition of the wood trim and the oak flooring makes it immediately apparent that the house has been scrupulously maintained and lightly lived in.

The two-story, light-and-bright foyer accurately suggests that the home’s nine rooms will share the latter quality. To the right, through a wide, arched door, is the living room, which flows open-concept fashion into a sparkling-white kitchen with an island for dining, and for storage in addition to the abundant cabinetry. Off the kitchen, the generous dining space has twin full-view doors that open to a new composite deck overlooking the back yard.

Completing the first floor, past a large laundry room/half-bath, is a great asset: A master suite, making one-level living an option. The big, carpeted front bedroom has a tray ceiling; the well-appointed bath, both a jetted tub and a shower enclosure.

On the second level are four bedrooms, each in its corner in classic Colonial design, and served by a full bath with tub. The total of five bedrooms will suit many home-seekers who would choose to use one as an office – but note, this house already has just such a bonus office/media room, behind French doors at the top of the stairs.

The full basement has excellent ceiling height and potential for finishing. Heat is multiple-zone. The two-vehicle, direct-entry garage is oversized.

With its proximity to the University of New England, downtown and U.S. Route 1, the home also presents good rental possibilities.

The home at 6 Days Landing, Biddeford, is listed for sale at $375,000 by Becky Bassett and Grainne Archer of The Bassett Team at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact the team at (207) 967-5481; [email protected]; or [email protected]

Share

< Previous