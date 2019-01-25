HOCKEY

Nic Pierog hammered in a pass from Drake Rymsha to give the Manchester Monarchs the lead for good with 2:33 left in the first period Friday night in a 2-1 victory against the Maine Mariners before 3,038 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Jack Nevins broke a scoreless tie 9:17 into the game for the Monarchs (20-18-1), but Greg Chase pulled the Mariners even from Drew Melanson and John Furgele 2:08 later.

Brandon Halveron had 32 saves for Maine (21-18-0). Charles Williams had 37 saves for Manchester.

ROAD RACING

DUBAI MARATHON: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya ran the third-fastest time for a woman in winning at United Arab Emirates, crossing the line in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 8 seconds, beating the course record by more than two minutes. Only Paula Radcliffe and Mary Keitany have better times.

In the men’s race, Getaneh Molla of Ethiopia also broke the course record in his first marathon to win in 2:03.34. He became the sixth-fastest marathon runner.

GOLF

PGA: Justin Rose shot a 6-under 66 for a three-shot lead after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open at San Diego.

Tiger Woods was 11 shots behind after failing again to make enough putts. He shot another 70.

EUROPEAN: Bryson DeChambeau shot a second straight 6-under 66 to share the lead with Lucas Herbert of Australia after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic at United Arab Emirates.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Boston Red Sox postponed their White House visit because of the partial government shutdown.

The team said it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House, and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.

• Right-hander Marco Estrada agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, giving the club a veteran presence in a rotation that was plagued by injuries last season.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took one step toward defending their ice dancing title, finishing atop the standings after the rhythm dance at Detroit.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates were second heading into Saturday’s free dance, followed by Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Dominik Paris of Italy, won the classic downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria, for the third time.

Paris used a dauntless run on the 3.3-kilometer course to beat the downhill leader, Beat Feuz of Switzerland, by 0.20 seconds.

COLLEGES

UMAINE FOOTBALL: Ori Jean-Charles, a 6-foot-2, 225 pound tight end from Monsey, New York, transferred from Louisville and will be eligible to compete immediately for the Black Bears.

Jean-Charles spent the last two seasons at Louisville, seeing action in two games on special teams.

