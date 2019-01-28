MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Wednesdays through March 27. Free.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

The public is invited to a free lunch on the first Friday of each month (except July), to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Haddock chowder buffet lunch (bowl or cup), with homemade biscuits, desserts and beverages. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. North Yarmouth Congregational Church. 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Free, but donations are appreciated.

SATURDAY

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, and a variety of homemade pies to choose from for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $9, $4 for children under 12.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade brown bread, biscuits, pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children. Takeout available.

Chowder dinner, featuring fish chowder or corn chowder, breads, pickles and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuttle Road UMC, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Proceeds help Works of Grace mission bring vitamins and health care to indigenous people in Guatemala. $10, $6 for children.

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. 5 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for children 12 and under.

Ham and turkey supper, including baked beans, mashed potatoes, dressing, rolls and coleslaw, plus homemade desserts. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mechanic Falls Tyrian Masonic Lodge No. 73, 474 South Main St., Route 11, Mechanic Falls. $8, $4 for children 12 and under.

