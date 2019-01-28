FARMINGTON — A New Vineyard man was sentenced Monday in a Bangor court to serve more than 13 years in prison for selling drugs, including cocaine, and discharging a gun related to drug trafficking in which a man was killed.

Jordan Richard, 26, formerly of Rangeley, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to federal charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and discharging a gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

The controlled substances included mixtures or substances containing detectable amounts of cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl and heroin, according to court documents.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Richard to serve 40 months on the drug charge and 120 months on the gun charge, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release. The sentences will be served consecutively. Richard also was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release on each charge, which will be done at the same time.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2017.

In March, April and September 2017, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration used a confidential source to conduct controlled purchases of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from Richard. Law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Richard’s New Vineyard residence and recovered evidence of the defendant’s continued drug trafficking, including a bag of oxycodone tablets, according to court documents.

The firearm charge stemmed from a home invasion on July 28, 2016, at an apartment where Richard lived in Rangeley. He killed one of two men who came to his residence to rob him, according to a court document.

Richard was also stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat during the invasion, according to a document filed with U.S. District Court by his attorney, Leonard Sharon of the law firm of Andrucki and King in Lewiston.

Richard became addicted to opioids while he was recovering from the injuries received during the invasion and eventually found himself dealing drugs again, Sharon said.

The defense asked for the sentence to be less than 10 years in a written court document.

Richards agreed to forfeit $20,883 and a Beretta 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

According to court records, Richard continued to buy drugs from out of state and to sell them from his next home after he moved to New Vineyard.

According to information provided by police in July 2016, the man who died at the scene was Michael Bokun, 29, of New York City. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Bokun died from a gunshot wound.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: