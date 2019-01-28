Three men, each the target of a raid, endured them a bit differently.

One man was shot in the head and dumped in the ocean. Another narrowly escaped in a tunnel after a gun battle that left five bodyguards dead.

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Trump, decried the use of force in the federal raid at his house Friday. Bloomberg/Saul Martinez

And one answered knocks from armed federal agents at his home and later raised his arms in a triumphant pose upon his release.

Roger Stone, President Trump’s longest-serving political adviser, believes one of those is worst.

Stone was arrested Friday and charged with lying to investigators, obstruction of justice and witness tampering after the Special Counsel’s Office filed a seven-count indictment. Stone derided what he described as political theatrics during his arrest, which some conservatives criticized as excessive force.

“To storm my house with greater force than was used to take down Bin Laden or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar, to terrorize my wife and my dogs is unconscionable,” Stone told reporters Monday.

Do the raids have common elements of violence or danger? Let’s take a look.

THE BIN LADEN RAID: OPERATION NEPTUNE SPEAR

A web of intelligence led a team of Navy SEALs to Osama bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound in a nighttime raid in May 2011.

SEALs breached doors and cleared each level of the al-Qaida leader’s stronghold in a battle that raged for about 40 minutes. One commando killed bin Laden’s sons near the top of the building, and two women were tackled by a SEAL fearing they had suicide vests on, according to one of the men on the mission who spoke to Esquire and was later identified as Robert O’Neill.

That left bin Laden himself. The point-man entered the room and fired at bin Laden but missed. There was a rifle nearby, and bin Laden was using a woman as a human shield, O’Neill said. He took aim.

“In that second I shot him two times in the forehead,” he told Esquire.

O’Neill told The Post in 2014 that it was clear bin Laden had died instantly, his skull split by the first bullet. His body was later dumped into the Arabian Sea.

THE CHAPO GUZMAN RAID: OPERATION BLACK SWAN

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was the most wanted drug kingpin in the world when he was captured after a January 2014 raid in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, the headquarters of his vast and deadly organization.

Marines assaulted Guzmán’s safe house and knocked upon several doors before firing into windows with M4 rifles, helmet camera videos released by Mexican authorities show.

The Marines moved from room to room in the nighttime raid, throwing grenades or flash bangs before moving on and capturing Guzman’s bodyguards amid swirling gun smoke.

Five gunmen were killed and several others were arrested. One marine was wounded.

Guzmán was captured by police hours later after he escaped the house through a tunnel. His trial is wrapping up in New York.

THE ROGER STONE RAID

At least a dozen FBI agents from the tactical response team wielding M4 rifles and wearing body armor announced their presence at Stone’s Florida home early Friday.

“FBI!” one agent yelled, and pounded a fist. “Open the door.”

Stone decried the force of federal agents at his home as an overbearing intimidation tactic. “I opened the door to pointed automatic weapons. I was handcuffed,” he later said.

But why so many agents and weapons?

Former federal prosecutor Kenneth White told The Washington Post’s Deanna Paul that prosecutors may have believed “there was a danger he would destroy evidence if he was arrested in any way that gave him a way to do so or an opportunity to surrender.”

Though some law enforcement analysts voiced concern over the tactics, no shots were fired and Stone was peacefully apprehended. So it is safe to say the three raids did not have many things in common.

Stone, a man defined by decades of theatrics, appeared to shrug off the moment after he emerged from a courthouse the same day.

He flashed a double victory sign – an ode to his idol President Nixon, himself involved in a raid. But that was one he ordered at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate.

