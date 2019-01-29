EASTPORT — Maine fishing regulators are shutting down some of the most fertile scallop fishing grounds in the state to help keep the shellfish’s population healthy.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it will implement a closure of Cobscook Bay, including the Whiting and Dennys Bay areas. Cobscook Bay is the most productive scallop fishing area in Maine.

The Maine scalloping season runs from December to April, but the state typically uses targeted closures to prevent overharvest. The state is also closing down part of Wohoa Bay, which is located off of Addison.

